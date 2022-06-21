Docking Station Market: North America to Occupy 46% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. & Apple Inc | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The captive power generation market share in India share is expected to increase by 31.05 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing adoption of cogeneration plants is a major trend supporting the captive power generation market growth in India. Heat plays an important part in a number of industries such as the fertilizer industry or the textile industry, thus making effective heat utilization important. Owing to the benefits of cogeneration plants, industries are starting to adopt the technology of captive power generation. For instance, in April 2018, Thermax concluded a repeat order for the setting up of a Gas Turbine Generator (GTG)-cum-Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) based 50 MW cogeneration plant for a leading fertilizer company in Trombay, Maharashtra, in a deal worth $40.18 million (â¹279 crores) on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. Thus, the growing need for a reliable power supply, coupled with energy-efficient technologies, is expected to drive the adoption of cogeneration plants for captive power generation in India.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO