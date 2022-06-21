ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Docking Station Market: North America to Occupy 46% Market Share | Evolving Opportunities with Acer Inc. & Apple Inc | Technavio

 2 days ago
NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Docking Station Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses. The docking station market size is estimated to grow by USD 768.89 million from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3%...

Acetonitrile Market 2021-2025 | High Consumption of Acetonitrile in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acetonitrile Market size is expected to grow by 36.07 th units at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Big Data Services Market Recorded 26.24% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate| Growing Amount of data to boost market growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Services Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Apollo Accenture Plc, Atos SE, Datameer Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., HP Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, SAP SE, and Teradata Corp. among others. Coverage: Key...
MARKETS
Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, and Recycling Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 791.63 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2026|Technavio

The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market report offers a comprehensive analysis by Service (Recycling, Component management, Disassembly and dismantling, Aircraft storage, and Engine teardown) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa) NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The commercial aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Captive Power Generation Market in India to Reach 31.05 Gigawatts Globally by 2026 at 6.63% CAGR|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The captive power generation market share in India share is expected to increase by 31.05 gigawatts from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The increasing adoption of cogeneration plants is a major trend supporting the captive power generation market growth in India. Heat plays an important part in a number of industries such as the fertilizer industry or the textile industry, thus making effective heat utilization important. Owing to the benefits of cogeneration plants, industries are starting to adopt the technology of captive power generation. For instance, in April 2018, Thermax concluded a repeat order for the setting up of a Gas Turbine Generator (GTG)-cum-Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) based 50 MW cogeneration plant for a leading fertilizer company in Trombay, Maharashtra, in a deal worth $40.18 million (â¹279 crores) on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis. Thus, the growing need for a reliable power supply, coupled with energy-efficient technologies, is expected to drive the adoption of cogeneration plants for captive power generation in India.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
USD 1.9 Billion Growth expected in Barcode Scanner Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge

Barcode Scanner Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market. Advantech, CipherLab, and Datalogic will emerge as Barcode Scanner suppliers by 2026. NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barcode Scanner will grow at a CAGR of 5.66% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Barcode Scanner requirements.
MARKETS
Galaxy S22 Deals: $300 Off at Amazon, Up to $1,125 Off at Samsung and More

It's been a few months since Samsung's latest phones, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra, first hit shelves. The new models are successors to both the Galaxy S21, and the now-discontinued Galaxy Note series, which has essentially been replaced by the new S22 Ultra. It was pretty tricky to get your hands on one of these powerful new Android phones when they first launch, but things have calmed down quite a bit since then. Now, you can find all three models readily available at most major carriers and retailers. However, you may still encounter the odd configuration that's still on backorder.
ELECTRONICS
Apple now totally dominates ARM-based PC market thanks to M1

Apple has been making its own ARM-based processors to put inside Macs for over a year and a half, and according to a new report, the company now dominates the PC market for ARM-powered silicon. That report from analyst firm Strategy Analytics, flagged up by Tom’s Hardware (opens in new...
COMPUTERS
Portable Printer Market| Evolving Opportunities with BIXOLON Co. Ltd. and Brother Industries Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portable Printer Market size is expected to grow by USD 8.15 billion at a CAGR of 18.11% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the portable printer market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.
RETAIL
Shrink the Workstation but Up the Power with the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra

Desktop setups for work are increasingly all about the footprint. No one wants to have to deal with a big heavy tower, especially if there’s potential for swapping units around, and smaller devices mean less need for excess storage space. However, smaller doesn’t mean less need for power, and Lenovo understands that balance well. They’re trying to meet both space and specifications with the new Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra.
COMPUTERS
Amazon Prime Day tech deals 2022: Dates and best early offers on Garmin, Philips smart bulbs and more

Like the changing of the tides or the phases of the moon, Amazon Prime Day is one of life’s few certainties. The annual two-day shopping bonanza takes place on 12 and 13 July in 2022, with early deals starting today.Amazon is promising 50 per cent off some top brands during the sale. As tech is always a particularly big hit on Amazon Prime Day, we expect to see huge savings on everything from TVs, laptops and smart watches to the latest phones, tablets, and those cute little robot vacuums that whizz around the place cheerfully sucking up dust.Gadgets aren’t all...
ELECTRONICS
How Can Digitalization of Medical Devices Boost Productivity in Med-tech

The digital transformation of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver significant value for providers and patients, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- The global medical devices industry is undergoing a major transformation in business models, technology adoption, and care delivery approaches, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global Medical Devices Outlook. The digitalization of medical devices encourages medtech players to deliver value for providers and patients with devices and digital data. This is leading to the development of new business models, such as platform plays, and holistic care delivery approaches that will accelerate global medical devices market growth. Under an aspirational scenario, the market will likely reach $464.54 billion by the end of 2022 from $425.21billion in 2021.
HEALTH
Samsung has 50 million smartphones lying around in its inventory due to low demand

While Samsung smartphones are still one of the best selling in the world, 2022 has bought forth a new conundrum for the South Korean electronics giant. Until now, companies had a tough time securing enough raw material supply to keep their production lines operational. Now that the supply chain constraints have eased up, the situation has taken a complete 180-degree turn.
CELL PHONES
MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ mobile processor unveiled

MediaTek has announced its latest mobile processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, this new processor is designed to provide improved performance over the current Dimensity 9000. This new processor also brings a 5 percent improvement in processor performance and a 10 percent improvement in graphics performance. “Building on the success of...
CELL PHONES
KREEMO, Sivers Develop 5G mmWave Transparent Antenna-on-Display Module

Sivers Semiconductors announced that its subsidiary Sivers Wireless with its partner KREEMO, based in Korea, which has world-class technology in the 5G mmWave antenna field, have jointly developed a Transparent Antenna-on-Display module which implements a mmWave antenna on high resolution display panels of any size and shape. At the IMS...
TECHNOLOGY
Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Our shortlist revealed!

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) in partnership with Sky Zero. Celebrating our 20th year in 2022, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
TECHNOLOGY
Eco Innovation Gains Access to New $10M Line of Credit to Power Current and Strategic Objectives

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Innovation Group, Inc. (OTC: ECOX) ("ECOX" or the "Company"), an innovative company aggregating investments in new technologies that promote environmental and social well-being and the advancement of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce that the Company has been granted a line of credit of up to $10 million to be used toward retiring outstanding toxic convertible financing notes, investing in commercializing prototypes related to existing projects, and discovering new core innovation opportunities for its technology development pipeline.
BUSINESS
MediaTek boosts performance in updated Dimensity 9000+ chip

MediaTek has announced an updated version of its top smartphone system-on-a-chip (SoC), the Dimensity 9000. Called the Dimensity 9000+, the new version of the processor has enough internal alternations to provide a modest 5% boost in performance from the CPU, and 10% from the GPU, over the only months-old Dimensity 9000.
CELL PHONES
Pursuant Health Completes Funding Round to Drive New Product Initiatives

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant Health, a health data management platform with a network of 4,600 retail-based health kiosks that provide accessible and affordable health screenings, has successfully completed a recapitalization that provides $4.3 million of cash and reduces the Company's debt from $16.7 million to $2.3 million – significantly improving the Company's financial position.
HEALTH
