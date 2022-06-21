Innovent and Lilly Jointly Announce the Approval of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) by China NMPA in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

As a systemic inflammatory marker, the significance of NLR in predicting tumor prognosis and early lymph node metastasis is well known, including gastric cancer (GC). However, whether NLR can reflect GC metastasis status remains to be explored. We retrospectively enrolled 1667 GC patients treated in our hospital from December 2010 to December 2018. Patients were grouped according to the presence or absence of metastases. Receiver operating characteristics (ROC) curve analysis was used to evaluate the diagnostic efficacy of markers in assessing GC metastasis. Then we conducted a joint ROC curve analysis. The effects of clinicopathological parameters on GC metastasis were assessed using multiple logistic regression analysis. 743 (44.6%) patients were diagnosed with metastatic GC. Patients with GC metastases have younger age, higher CEA, CA19-9, CA72-4 and NLR. Based on the comparison of AUC, NLR has diagnostic efficacy comparable to that of GC markers. The AUC of NLR combined with GC markers had significantly higher predicting efficacy than that without combination for assessing peritoneal metastasis (P"‰="‰0.013), osseous metastasis (P"‰="‰0.017) and hepatic metastasis (P"‰<"‰0.001). In multiple logistic regression analysis, age, NLR, CEA, CA19-9 and CA72-4 were found to be independently associated with GC metastasis (all P"‰<"‰0.05). NLR was a risk factor of GC metastasis. Combining CEA, CA19-9, CA72-4 and NLR could better predict metastases in GC.
