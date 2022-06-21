Innovent and Lilly Jointly Announce the Approval of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) by China NMPA in Combination with Chemotherapy as First-Line Treatment for Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

To compare the efficacy and safety of intravitreal aflibercept with three loading doses"‰+"‰pro re nata regimen combined with subthreshold laser application to that of IVA monotherapy on eyes with diabetic macular edema. This was a phase 4 clinical trial with a prospective, randomized, and parallel investigator-driven protocol. Patients with DME were randomly assigned to the IVA monotherapy group (n"‰="‰25) or the IVA"‰+"‰SL combination therapy group (n"‰="‰26). The main outcome measures were the number of IVA injections and the changes in the best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) and the central retinal thickness (CRT) at the final evaluation at 96Â weeks. The mean number of IVA injections in the monotherapy group was 5.86"‰Â±"‰2.43 and it was 6.05"‰Â±"‰2.73 in the IVA"‰+"‰SL group at 96Â weeks, and this difference was not significant (P"‰="‰0.83). The differences in the mean changes of the CRT (P"‰="‰0.17) and the BCVA (P"‰="‰0.31) were also not significant between the two groups throughout the follow-up period. We conclude that adjunct of SL to anti-VEGF therapy does not reduce the number of necessary intravitreal injections.

HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO