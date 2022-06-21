ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, MA

Fire at Eversource substation in Newton injures worker, causes power outages

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

The incident happened on Homer Street near Newton City Hall.

A small fire at a power substation in Newton injured one worker and caused power outages Monday morning.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m., WCVB reported, at the substation on Homer Street near Newton City Hall.

The fire was caused by an “equipment issue.” according to a statement from Eversource.

A man in his 40s was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after he was burned on his arms, head, elbows, and torso, CBS Boston reported. Firefighters appeared to be examining clothing left behind at the scene that had burn holes.

A power outage affected approximately 2,500 customers in the area, according to WCVB. Power was restored to all customers by the middle of Monday afternoon.

Another worker was inside the station at the time of the incident, but was uninjured. Workers had to vent high levels of carbon monoxide from the building.

