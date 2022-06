A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a woman over a gas debt, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 22 year old Montreal Young allegedly owed a woman $10 for a ride she had given him. When the woman saw Young in the hallway of their apartment complex and asked about being paid back, Young lifted his shirt to display a gun. He then drew the weapon and told the woman he was going to kill her. Officers found a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol in Young’s apartment and he had a blood alcohol level of .129. He has been charged with Assault While Displaying a Weapon, first degree Harassment, and Carrying a Weapon While Intoxicated.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO