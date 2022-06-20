ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport man convicted of manslaughter

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty Monday of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

Caddo grand jury returns 4 murder indictments

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four homicide indictments are among the six returned by a Caddo Parish grand jury Wednesday. Archille Parrel Holmes Jr., 27, of Shreveport, in the Feb. 16 shooting death of Tomel Henry following a domestic argument. Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 18, of Shreveport, in the March 3 shooting death...
SHREVEPORT, LA
caddoda.com

LaTroy Smith Jr. guilty of manslaughter

A Shreveport man accused in the death of another man while playing with a rifle was found guilty of manslaughter in a bench trial in Caddo District Court Monday, June 20, 2022. LaTroy Derez Smith Jr., 21, was one of four men playing with an assault-style rifle in an apartment...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Video shows shooting on U.S. 95

State senator sues Texas DPS to get information on …. Byrd senior explores the world before he explores …. Salute the Badge: Shreveport Police Youth Fishing …. Lynn Vance talks with artist Bruce Allen who is repairing …. Ark. Deputy dragged by vehicle during arrest attempt. Young farmer Dylan Rounds...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, LA
State
Washington State
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman arrested on drug charges

A Minden woman was arrested Saturday afternoon after the car she was traveling in was stopped for speeding. A Ruston police officer was monitoring traffic on the Farmerville Highway about 4:00 p.m. Saturday and clocked a vehicle on LIDAR at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone. As the officer stopped the car, the front seat passenger’s head disappeared from view and it appeared the passenger was placing something in the console between the front seats.
RUSTON, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man gets max for 2019 shooting in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center. Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Violent Crime#Caddo District Court
bossierpress.com

Congratulations are in High Order for Sheriff Whittington

On Friday, June 3, Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington was inducted into the Louisiana Justice. Hall of Fame in a ceremony at the Lod Cook Hotel and Conference Center in Baton Rouge. Sheriff Whittington and eight other distinguished inductees from around the state were honored. by the Louisiana State Penitentiary Museum...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Man accused in Bienville murder arrested after traffic stop

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bienville Parish man is behind bars in connection with a Sunday night homicide following a traffic stop. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:15 p.m. to a shots fired call on Cable Street in Arcadia. Once on scene, the sheriff’s office says deputies found Roderick Davis suffering a “large gunshot wound to the chest.”
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Man accidentally shot at west Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was shot by accident at a business in the Werner Park neighborhood late Tuesday night. Police say two men were at the Interstate Tires on the 5300 block of Jewella Ave. around 11:49 p.m. when the incident happened. The men told officers that one of them went to stand up when he hit his gun on the ground and it went off.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman, infant injured in alleged domestic abuse

An Arcadia man was arrested Saturday after a report he strangled a woman and bruised an infant. Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to a mobile home park on Fletcher Lane Saturday evening regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. The caller told responding deputies her boyfriend had locked her...
ARCADIA, LA
KTBS

Man who evades Bienville Parish deputies dies in woods

RINGGOLD, La. -- An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death for a man who led deputies on a vehicle pursuit then ran into the woods, only to die about a half-hour later. Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said Deputy Clay Culpepper clocked Cedrick Loud driving 70...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Three men shot following argument in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA. - A suspect is on the loose after a shooting near the Uptown Bar & Lounge early Sunday morning. Shreveport police said three people were shot near the 1600 Block of Marshall Street following an argument as people were leaving the lounge. All victims reportedly have non life-threatening...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Hwy 169 reopened following crash in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of Highway 169 have reopened after a crash Tuesday night in Greenwood. Just after 8:00 p.m., Greenwood police responded to a major crash at the intersection of McGee Rd. and LA-169. Officials say two 18-wheelers and one truck were involved in the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
GREENWOOD, LA
KTAL

SPD seeks IDs on men accused of shooting church van

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have released photos of two men who allegedly shot out the windows of a church van in hopes to identify them. According to police, the two men were observed shooting at a van belonging to a church in the 800 block of Pine Hill on May 10.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Police investigating, man stabbed in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was wounded in a stabbing Monday night in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police are investigating the scene on the 6000 block of Henderson Ave., where officials say they arrived to find a man with a stab wound to his upper body. He was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

I-49N back open after fiery U-Haul, big-rig crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Interstate 49 northbound is back open at North Market Street in Shreveport after to a fiery crash involving a U-Haul and an 18-wheeler sent one person to the hospital. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Local group help mother's impacted by violence

SHREVEPORT, La.--Moms on a Mission to heal, help and stop the violence in the Arklatex. The group consists of 25 moms who have experienced unbearable grief. As violence ticks up in the Arklatex the mom's have their sights set on bringing support and relief to those impacted by gun violence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy