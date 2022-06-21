PARAMOUNT'S MOUNTAIN OF ENTERTAINMENT ARRIVES IN THE UK AND IRELAND: PARAMOUNT+ LAUNCHES JUNE 22 FOLLOWING A STAR-STUDDED LONDON EVENT, REVEALING NEW SLATES AND EUROPEAN LAUNCH TIMING
Hosted by Graham Norton, some of the biggest stars from Paramount+ landed in London to preview their shows live on stage, including Kevin Costner, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Bill Nighy, David Oyelowo, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Shannon, Sylvester Stallone, and many more. PRESS ASSETS:...www.ontownmedia.com
