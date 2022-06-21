D.C. mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison. Derrick Evans, 37, who pleaded guilty to a felony civil disorder charge, told the judge that he regrets his actions every day and is a “good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment.” "I will forever bear the reminder that I made a crucial mistake. I’ve let down myself, I’ve let down my community and most importantly I've let down my family," Evans told the judge. The...

