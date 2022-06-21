D.C. mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser faced a formidable fight for a third term, challenged in Tuesday's Democratic primary by two council members in a race dominated by crime and public safety issues.During Bowser's tumultuous second term, she clashed with former President Donald Trump and walked a public tightrope between her own police department and a vocal coalition of activists led by Black Lives Matter.Her challengers include At-large Councilmember Robert White, who harshly criticized Bowser's response to spiraling violent crime rates, and Councilmember Trayon White, who represents Ward 8, the poorest and most crime-ridden area in the district. The winner...
