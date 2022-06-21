Intelligent Automation Innovator and Leader Laiye Reinforces Its Commitment To Data Security, Completes The SOC 2 Certification

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interior Design Software Market by Application (non-residential and residential) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The interior design software market share is expected to increase by USD 188.77 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. The interior design software market share growth in the non-residential segment will be significant for revenue generation. This segment receives a major demand for offices, retail shops, and hotels. The location of the commercial building is one of the major growth drivers for this segment. Commercial buildings need to attract their customers and create a competitive edge by creating unique buildings. In this segment, most of the revenue comes from office buildings. The market receives a smaller percentage of revenue from the restoration buildings segment. This segment receives major revenue from urban areas compared with rural areas. The segment holds the major market potential in developed countries compared with developing countries.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO