Former Republican Senator and current Georgia gubernatorial primary candidate David Perdue said his potential opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, was "demeaning her own race" after comments she made about the state's inability to care for the sick and needy. Mr Perdue — who lost his Senate race in 2021 to Democrat John Ossoff — said Ms Abrams should "go back where she came from" after she said Georgia was the "worst state" to live in, at least in its present condition. "She said that Georgia is the worst place in the country to live. Hey, she ain't from here," he...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO