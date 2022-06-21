Rib plating plus cryotherapy helps man deal with broken ribs

That’s the distinct chatter of the latest world champion livestock auctioneer, Will Epperly of Dunlap, Iowa. Epperly recently was named the 2022 World Livestock Auctioneer Champion at the 58th annual competition held in Indiana and presented by the Livestock Marketing Association. Epperly grew up in Virginia and says he always wanted to be an auctioneer since he was a young boy. Epperly has competed for the title of world champion auctioneer for the past 12 years. He says when his name was called as the champion, it was a thrill of a lifetime. Epperly says he is a self-taught auctioneer, but he does credit a few people with helping him perfect his trade. The world champion auctioneer has worked at Spencer, Iowa; Mitchell, South Dakota; Louisville, Kentucky; and now for the last few years at Dunlap, Iowa.

DUNLAP, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO