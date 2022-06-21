ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Former Politician Charged With Fatally Torching Ex-Cop Hubby

By Eileen Grench
 2 days ago
A former politician from Pennsylvania has been charged with killing her husband, burning his body, and then claiming the retired deputy sheriff set himself on fire with a cigar. Evelyn Henderson of Dauphin County called 911 last week to say she found her husband, Carmen, dead after “starting a...

