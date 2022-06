ST CHARLES, Mo. — An overnight fire at an apartment complex in St. Charles late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning left 12 families without a place to stay. The St. Charles Fire Department said the fire started just before midnight at the Glen at Bogey Hills apartment complex. Firefighters said the fire extended from the first floor all the way up to the roof of the three-story complex.

