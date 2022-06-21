ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

Virginia murder suspect surrenders after deputies FaceTime him

By Paul Best
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA murder suspect accused of shooting and killing a man at a Virginia motel on Sunday morning surrendered to police after sheriff's deputies got in touch with him on FaceTime. George Pearson III, 44, was arrested shortly before noon and charged with second...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Law & Crime

Texas Man Allegedly Killed Himself After Shooting His Wife, Killing Her Mother, and Fleeing with 3-Month-Old Baby Boy

A Texas man is dead and the infant he previously abducted amidst a violent domestic rampage is now safe, law enforcement officers say. Obinna Dwayne Igbokwe, 41, was identified as the suspect in a double shooting incident that left his wife critically injured and her mother dead on Wed., June 1. He has since shot and killed himself, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Stafford County, VA
Crime & Safety
Fredericksburg, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Stafford County, VA
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Facetime#Shooting#Violent Crime#Red Roof Inn#Stafford County Sheriff#Fox News Digital#Paul Best Fox Com
Daily Beast

8-Year-Old Killed on Vacation in South Carolina by Man Randomly Firing at Cars, Police Say

A third-grader from New Hampshire was killed while on vacation with his family in South Carolina after being fatally struck by a man who was firing a gun randomly at passing cars, authorities said. Quarius Naqua Dunham, 8, was hit in the neck while riding in his family’s vehicle near Florence on Saturday. He died at a hospital on Monday. The Florence County Sheriff's Office said a 40-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the boy’s death. The suspected shooter, Charles Montgomery Allen, also struck the 8-year-old’s father in the leg in what authorities have described as a random shooting spree. “Investigators allege that Allen fired multiple random rounds at passing vehicles,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. The mayor of Portsmouth, where the boy and his family lived, expressed shock at the news in comments to NBC Boston. “You go on vacation to make memories that last a lifetime with your kids, and for this tragedy to befall this family, I was just sick to my stomach,” Mayor Deaglan McEachern said.
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

Texas second-grader dies after hiding between washer and dryer during game: report

An 8-year-old Texas boy has died after getting stuck in between a washing machine and dryer during a game of hide and seek, reports say. The incident involving Wrangler Hendrix of Jewett happened Friday while he was visiting a relative’s home in Coolidge, Georgia, with his grandparents and playing the game, Thomas County Sheriff's Office Captain Tim Watkins told People.com.
COOLIDGE, GA
NBC News

7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Two charged with murder after man found on fire in park

Two men have been charged with murder after a man was found on fire in a west London park. Police were called by the London Fire Brigade at approximately after 4am on Monday, 13 June, after Subere Badade, 28, was found following a fire in Belvue Park, Northolt.The Metropolitan Police confirmed that two men, Samuel Stewart, 35 and David Pilgrim, 32 - both of Northolt - were charged with murder of the 28-year-old.They will both appear in custody at Ealing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 20 June.Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are still investigating.Detective Chief Inspector Claire Hine said at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Fox News

761K+
Followers
163K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy