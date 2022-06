The Medical University of South Carolina will begin Tuesday offering the COVID-19 vaccine to children six months old to 5 years old. Over the weekend, the Centers for Disease Control began recommending the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for children under 5. Since the start of the pandemic, about 140 children 6 months to 4 years old have been hospitalized with COVID at MUSC. They also are reminding parents that kids can spread COVID to adults and people who are more vulnerable to the illness, and believe the latest development in the vaccine could lower COVID rates in schools.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO