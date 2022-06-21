ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Why you might be parking the wrong way at the airport

By Duncan Phenix
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mm2hN_0gGnB25s00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Most towns and cities have strange, old, or just unknown laws on the books, this might fall into at least one of those categories.

According to the Clark County Code of Ordinances, anyone backing into a parking space at Harry Reid International Airport is doing it wrong.

The airport published the following directions on its Facebook page , “Help us help YOU! New parking technologies require drivers to pull FORWARD into parking spaces so license plates can be scanned to help us easily locate vehicles, increasing security and enhancing customer service. If you’re parking with us, don’t back in!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q9egV_0gGnB25s00
Image: Harry Reid International Airport

8 News Now has published the section of the county ordinances below.

20.08.040 – Parking—Public/employee parking at the airport.

(a) There shall be designated at the airport, by the director of aviation, public parking areas which may be controlled by revenue control devices. There shall also be designated parking areas for use by persons employed at the airport who have been authorized by the director of aviation to park there. (b)
The operator of a motor vehicle shall, when utilizing an airport parking lot, park said vehicle within the designated lines or markings indicating a parking space. Where posted, no operator of said vehicle shall back said vehicle into any parking space or otherwise park backwards in any parking space. The operator of a motor vehicle shall insure that the vehicle does not restrict the free flow of traffic through the parking area, does not restrict the entry and movement of other vehicles into adjacent spaces and lanes, and does not block the use of a fire lane. (c) Any person leaving a public parking area without a parking voucher or stub issued at the time of entry into said parking area may be required to show proper identification and evidence of ownership or right to the vehicle, and may be charged a minimum of a full daily rate and any additional amounts that are due. (d) The department of aviation operates employee parking areas where access to these areas may be controlled by a card access system, applicable vehicle decal and/or hangtag. No person shall park a motor vehicle at an employee parking lot operated by the department of aviation without valid airport identification issued by the department of aviation, and without complying with all Nevada vehicle registration laws. Where required, such motor vehicle must properly affix thereto a valid decal or hangtag approved for assignment to such motor vehicle by the department. "Properly affixed" means affixed by the adhesive on the decal, and shall not mean affixed by any other adhesive, paste, glue, tape, or by any other means. A "valid decal or hangtag" means a decal/hangtag issued or approved for issuance by the department of aviation for the period of time coincident with the time the motor vehicle is parked in the employee parking lot at the airport. (e) The parking rates shall apply to any person or user of the public airport parking areas and shall be established by the board of county commissioners by resolution. (f) Every person who uses a public parking area shall pay the full amount due when exiting, using an acceptable form of payment. Failure to pay the full amount due upon exit shall constitute a violation. The offending operator of the vehicle shall be issued a notice of infraction at the time of exit. The registered owner of the vehicle shall be responsible for the full amount of parking fees which are due and payable, plus the civil fines set forth in this chapter; provided, however, that if the full amount of the parking fees due and payable are paid within ten days after the violation occurred, no civil fines shall be assessed.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 9

Related
bouldercityreview.com

Plans for RV resort, shopping center move forward

Boulder City’s Planning Commission has recommended that plans for two city-owned parcels, one of which will be leased for an upscale recreational vehicle resort and the other, which could be sold to build a grocery store, move forward to City Council as part of the land management process. The...
BOULDER CITY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
8 News Now

Installation of new HOV sensors will begin soon, here is how it affects Las Vegas drivers

Starting the night of June 26, new data sensors will start to be installed along I-15 and U.S. 95 which will be used as part of a multi-year study of HOV lanes in southern Nevada. A total of 17 sensor locations are scheduled to be installed through early August. The sensors count vehicles and detect the number of occupants. Each location will require three to five days of overnight lane restrictions for installing and testing. The installation of these sensors is in coordination with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) and FAST.
LAS VEGAS, NV
bouldercityreview.com

Pipeline might save drought-ridden West

I was first introduced to Lake Mead in the summer of 1968 when my father took a job in Henderson, moving us from Long Beach, California. His boss took us to the boat ramp of the Las Vegas Wash, about 10 miles from Henderson. I spent my freshman and sophomore years at Basic High School, which is now Burkholder Middle School.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

NDOT to install HOV lane sensors

I-15 at Tropicana construction project to make stadium, arena access smoother. Crews on Tuesday kicked off the massive, $305 million Tropicana-Interstate 15 interchange project near the Las Vegas Strip. Updated: May. 4, 2022 at 1:13 AM UTC. Near E. Sahara Avenue and S.17th Street. NDOT working to fix highway lights...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Spaces
news3lv.com

Fire crews tackle central valley blaze near The Palms

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas fire crews are currently battling a central valley blaze. Heavy smoke could be seen around the area of Flamingo and Arville. In a statement, Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said they got a call about a building fire in the 4000 block of Bertsos Drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Cars
8 News Now

Gas prices: How are RV owners affected by skyrocketing costs?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon across the country, but are those high prices affecting RV sales? If you’re thinking about hitting the open road this summer in a big camper, while it’s important to consider all the factors, high prices shouldn’t stop you from jumping in and hitting the […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

2 pedestrians hit, injured in Henderson crash

Police in Henderson are investigating a crash involving two pedestrians. It happened in a marked crosswalk near Warm Springs and Stephanie just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say the two people were walking inside the marked crosswalk when they were hit by a Cadillac.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy