Teenager Ashley Tinker says she’s getting bored. It’s a sunny and dry afternoon outside of Gladys Jung Elementary School in Bethel. The school is one of two shelters operated by the Red Cross in Bethel for about 100 people who have left their villages on the lower Yukon River as a historic tundra fire burns close to their communities. Seventeen-year-old Tinker has a few friends staying at the shelter with her, but they can’t do all their usual activities.

BETHEL, AK ・ 7 DAYS AGO