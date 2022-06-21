Flood Advisory issued for Glacier by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 20:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-21 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pondera; Teton; Toole FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Localized minor flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana, including the following counties, Glacier, Pondera, Teton and Toole. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over a few secondary roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated between 2 and 3 inches of rain had fallen through Monday evening. Although rain has ended, runoff will continue to work downstream today. - A few creeks and streams may come out of their banks. - Some locations that may experience minor nuisance flooding include Conrad, Choteau, Valier, Brady, Ledger, Ethridge, Pendroy, Bynum, Farmington and Collins.

