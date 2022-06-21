ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville Area Summer Garden Tour set for June 25

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIXVILLE — The Phoenixville Holiday House Tour Committee has announced the Phoenixville Area Summer Garden Tour will be held on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The idea for the tour came from our not being able to host the traditional home tour...

