Man shot in head in Roseland drive-by, 1 other also wounded: police

OAK PARK, IL (June 22, 2022) | A woman was fatally shot in the head at point blank range and her vehicle was stolen overnight in Oak Park, according to police officials. The victim was found just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a gas station in the 100 block of Chicago and Taylor Avenue, police said. A witness reported that two males had approached the woman from behind, fired a single shot to the head, stole items from the victim, removed her body from the vehicle, and fled the scene in the woman’s dark-colored Chrysler, according to police reports. The woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO