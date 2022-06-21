ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot in head in Roseland drive-by, 1 other also wounded: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:45 p.m., police say...

Guest
2d ago

it's a shame that we have to live in fear of trying to live a simple every day life style of seeing your children play outside, going to the store,busstop, going to work etc without your own life being at risk!

CBS Chicago

Teen shot through window inside home in West Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A teen is seriously wounded after being struck by gunfire through a window while inside a home in West Chatham overnight. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, in the 8000 block of South Harvard.Chicago police say the 15-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.No one is in custody. Area two detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
