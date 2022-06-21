Salvi plans Edwardsville visit

EDWARDSVILLE — U.S. Senatorial candidate Kathy Salvi is planning a meet-and-greet at 8 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Golden Oak Pancake House, 6663 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, in Edwardsville as part of a cross-state campaign...
The deadliest mass killing in Illinois history took place in the 1920s, but it wasn’t the St. Valentine’s Massacre. It didn’t even happen in Chicago: it happened in Herrin, a small town in Williamson County, in deep Southern Illinois. Most Chicagoans have probably never heard of Herrin, but 100 years ago today, on June 22, 1922, union miners shot and stabbed 21 “scabs” who were shipping coal in violation of a nationwide mining strike. No one was ever punished for the killings, and for decades afterward, no one in Herrin spoke a word about what became known to history as the Herrin Massacre.
WYOMING, Ill. (WMBD) — Aurora Mayor and republican candidate, Richard Irvin, made several stops in Central Illinois Monday, eight days before the state primary. Irvin who is running for Illinois Governor made his first stop in Wyoming, Ill. to tour BO/GAR Enterprises Inc. The certified multifaceted manufacturing business sells parts to big giants like Caterpillar.
STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night.
The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26.
The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights.
Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Illinois is trying to get the Asian carp renamed as part of a marketing campaign that’ll help land the fish in restaurants and on dinner tables. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will apply to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year to have the name change formally approved. IDNR is expected to unveil the new fish name later this week.
(The Center Square) – Another union in Illinois is being taken to court for taking wages from a worker without their consent. Mary Beck, who works at Penn Aluminum International in Murphysboro, has filed a federal charge against the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 702, saying it had no legal authority to deduct from her paychecks and use the funds for political activity.
Jeff Rehberger of Highland has some big plans in the works.
Since 2013, Rehberger has developed Lucky Lincoln Gaming into a company that installs and services slot machines at more than 170 locations throughout Illinois. It currently is one of the five largest gaming terminal operators in the state with more than 1,200 slot machines and a staff of more than 75.
If you think about it, there's probably a good chance that the job you hold now probably didn't even exist in Illinois back 150 years ago (1872), with scattered exceptions. My own job surely wasn't around back then. If a guy wanted to do a morning talk show, he'd head out to the barn to chat up the cows whilst being perched on a tiny stool, and doing call-ins consisted of neighbors shouting things at you over the fence.
ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Tuesday approved to move forward with Phase 1 of the Riverview Drive reconstruction.
GeoStabilization International, based in Commerce City, Colorado will work on constructing a retaining wall. The company specializes in emergency landslide repairs, rockfall mitigation, and grouting using design/build and design/build/warranty contracting.
The estimated cost of Phase 1 is $3,498,440 with a five year warranty. According to Justin Kleinschmidt of Sheppard, Morgan and Schwaab, Inc., the city must provided 25% of that cost, which will come from Rebuild Illinois funds.
FAYETTE, Iowa — Matthew Moore, an Industrial Technology major from Bethalto, has been named to Upper Iowa University Dean's List for the 2022 spring semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
EDWARDSVILLE - The Lake Chix Market and Merch will start Wednesday, June 22 from 4-8 p.m. at 100 Elm Drive in Edwardsville.
The market, held in the Holiday Shore Marina parking lot, offers fresh produce, local crafts and small business vendors, baked goods, kettle corn, area honey, skin products, clothing, and more. Held on Wednesdays, the market seeks to promote independent business owners and provide shoppers with a down-to-earth browsing experience and unique hand-made items.
For the first time in decades, there is not an incumbent running in the race to be Illinois’ Secretary of State, as Jesse White is not seeking another term in office. White, who has served as Secretary of State since former Gov. George Ryan ascended to his office in 1998, has made his endorsement in this year’s primary cycle, tabbing Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia as his preferred candidate in the June 28 primary.
County Administrator Shelton Vance announced his retirement Monday after a decade of service. Vance was first hired in 2012 to serve as comptroller and was later promoted to county administrator in 2016. “I find myself in a position where it’s time for a different chapter of my life,” Vance told...
WOOD RIVER — Toni Corona is preparing to retire after nearly 20 years as director of the Madison County Health Department. Corona, who has been with the MCHD since it started in 1996 and has been the director since 2003, is retiring on June 30.
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - An Illinois man, 37, was taken to the hospital by helicopter after he was cut in a boat propeller accident on Geneva Lake Tuesday, June 21. Police said around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Big Foot Beach in Lake Geneva, where they learned a woman was trying to move a 2021 22’ Monterey inboard/outboard away from shore and another boat as the anchor wasn't holding.
