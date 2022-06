Tennessee will host prized 2023 Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark High School offensive lineman Shamurad Umarov this weekend for his final official visit before he starts into decision mode. The long-time target for the Vols will return to campus for the first time since January, as he will look to build upon an already great relationship with Glen Elarbee and the Tennessee staff. Umarov previews the trip to Knoxville here.

