ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Travel issues continue across the country and at home

By Kierstin Lindkvist, KVAL.com Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Travel headaches continue across the country as people are trying to enjoy a summer that has been a long time coming, including for people in Eugene. We visited the Eugene Airport Monday and spoke with travel agents about the problems people are facing. We’re told...

kval.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Harbor Vista Campground offers new cabin stays on the coast

FLORENCE, Ore. — Lane County Parks has announced the completion of three new cabins at Harbor Vista Campground in Florence. “Places to camp are in high demand on the Coast,” said Lane County Parks Manager Brett Henry. “Harbor Vista is really a jewel of a campground and these cabins provide more options for people who want to enjoy the beauty of the Coast but don’t prefer or have the equipment to go tent or RV camping. They are an especially wonderful option for families and pet owners.”
FLORENCE, OR
KVAL

Mortgage rate hike softens housing demand in Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. - Demand for homes in Lane County is starting to soften after the recent mortgage rate hike. The rise in rates is expected to balance out the local housing market. Lane County realtor Marcia Edwards explained the local market has not had enough time to react to the...
LANE COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
KVAL

Earn minimum wage? You get a raise July 1

EUGENE, Ore. - Workers who earn the minimum wage in Oregon get a raise next week. The minimum wage goes up July 1, 2022, from $12.75 to $13.50 in "standard" wage counties like Lane County. In nonurban counties like Douglas and Coos, the minimum wage will increase 50 cents to...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene says more relief on the way for the unhoused

EUGENE, Ore. — $3.7 million: That’s how much the current safe sleep sites cost in Eugene. And yet the unhoused crisis is not solved. The sites are at full capacity with long waiting lists, leaving many people on the streets. But the City of Eugene says more relief...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Springfield will not move forward with proposed Main Street changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The City of Springfield will not move forward with the existing Draft Main Street Facility Plan that proposed raised medians and nine roundabouts to improve Main Street safety. The City Council adopted a resolution to develop an alternative plan for improving Main Street safety at its meeting...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Agents#Tsa#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Traveler
KVAL

Eugene Springfield Fire Department hosts Young Women's Fire Camp

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Department is hosting an event this week to draw more young women to a career in fire service. The Young Women's Fire Camp is an annual event put on by the department. During the four-day camp participants have the opportunity to wear...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Park Block fountain back up & running in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — In downtown Eugene, the Park Block fountain is back up and running. Technicians installed a new motor over the weekend. It comes after the old motor burned out and the fountain was off for two months. The fountain runs 24 hours a day.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Road resurfacing begins next week along 9th Street in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Drivers in Corvallis will encounter road construction next week. Resurfacing begins along 9th Street from Circle Boulevard to Conifer Boulevard. During that time, 9th Street will be restricted to single-lane traffic and the intersection between 9th and Walnut Boulevard will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic.
CORVALLIS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KVAL

Familiar voice can be heard on latest video campaign for Worlds

EUGENE, Ore. - NBA champion Bill Walton is the voice of the latest video campaign promoting the World Athletics Championships and the state of Oregon, Oregon22, the local organizing committee, announced Tuesday. Walton helped lead the Portland Trail Blazers to their only NBA championship in 1977 and the Boston Celtics...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police seek tips on who may be providing LSD to minors downtown

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Police Department is asking for tips as to who may be providing LSD to minors downtown. June 16 was a busy day for the Downtown Team, said Eugene Police. At around 2:00 p.m. reports were made about a 14-year-old female juvenile harassing people, jumping in front of LTD buses and running in and out of businesses. She had taken LSD and was transported to a local hospital.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Eugene Family YMCA invites public to groundbreaking ceremony for new facility

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene Family YMCA is inviting the public to join them for the official groundbreaking ceremony for their new 75,000 square foot facility. “We have been dreaming of this day for more than a decade,” said Eugene Family YMCA Board President Joe Carmichael, also the Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Oregon Pacific Bank. “Turning dirt at the new Y site marks so much more than the day construction begins. It represents the transition from a vision to a reality of expanded programs for kids, teenagers, families, young adults and seniors. We know that this facility will be a gamechanger for the community and the way it can support and lift up people of all walks of life.”
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Crash closes Hwy 126W westbound near Walton; all lanes now open

WALTON, Ore. - A crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 126W near Walton on Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation said all westbound lanes remained closed at 1:30 p.m. That notice was last updated at 12:40 p.m. All lanes were open by 2:20 p.m. There's no word yet on...
WALTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy