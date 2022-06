YORK-Sylvan Learning Center of Newport News is moving its location of nearly 32 years from City Center at Oyster Point to the Village Square at Kiln Creek shopping center this month near the border of Newport News and York County and renaming itself Sylvan Learning of Newport News-Yorktown. Sylvan will occupy the space that was last leased by Heaven & Earth Christian bookstore adjacent to Uno’s. The learning center is slated to officially open its doors to the new location by June 30.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO