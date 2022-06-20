ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yamhill County, OR

Family of woman, 3-year-old boy murdered speaks out: 'She really loved that little boy'

By Kellee Azar, KATU Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYAMHILL CO., Ore. — It's been a long three years since Karissa Fretwell and her three-year-old son, Billy, were murdered. On Friday, Michael Wolfe, the man who is accused in their killings, pleaded guilty to charges of murder and aggravated murder. Karissa's mother and step-father, Nyla and Kirk...

kval.com

Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison, 29 years after newborn son found dead on road by newspaper carriers

An Ohio woman who dumped the body of her newborn son in woods after giving birth in 1993 was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 15 years. A jury convicted Gail Eastwood Ritchey, 51, of murder in early April in northeast Ohio's Geauga County. Ritchey's attorney argued at trial the baby was stillborn while a prosecutor said an autopsy showed the child had drawn breaths.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Young mum stabbed by ex-soldier ‘knew he would kill her’, court hears

A young mother stabbed to death by a neighbour while her children slept upstairs “knew” he wanted to kill her, one of the victim’s co-workers told a court.Former soldier Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial at Bristol Crown Court for the murder of Jennifer Chapple, 33, and her husband, 36-year-old teacher Stephen Chapple.Reeves forced his way into the couple’s home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton in Somerset, on the evening of November 21 last year.He stabbed both six times in a frenzied minute-long attack using the ceremonial dagger he had been given when he left the army in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Idaho woman recalls escaping serial killer Joseph Duncan in doc: ‘How long am I going to be alive?’

Shasta Groene can vividly recall the moment she was rescued after surviving seven weeks of captivity and sexual assault. It was 2005 and Groene, then 8, was recognized by customers and employees at a Denny’s restaurant in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, after arriving with Joseph Edward Duncan, a registered sex offender from Fargo, North Dakota. The 42-year-old spent much of his life in prison and at one point, told a therapist that he estimated he had raped 13 younger boys by the time he was 16.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
