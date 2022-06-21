ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Marie Reid to headline June Music Speaks series at Children's Hope Alliance

By Special to the Record, Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council, announce the June Music Speaks event featuring Marie Reid. The free event will be held on Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Heartstrings Gracie Building. Music Speaks is an...

statesville.com

Statesville Record & Landmark

Photography show winners are announced

Awards for the Mooresville Arts 18th annual Judged Photography Show and Competition were presented June 10 during a public opening reception of the exhibit. The show features the work of 31 local photographers and comprises 79 photographs in all, which relate to the show’s theme, “Summer.” These photographs will remain on display through July 28 at the Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave. A People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Community prayer asks for healing, change in Statesville

While Doris Allison is a part of Statesville’s city council and a representative of Ward 3, on Tuesday her role was that of leader at the Bentley Center as she organized a community prayer. “This is the heart of a community that is hurting to see that they are...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Troutman to host parade, fireworks on July 2

Troutman will be ringing in the celebration of Independence Day on July 2 with a parade in the morning and a fireworks show in the evening. The 18th annual Independence Day parade will being at 11 a.m., and the grand marshal this year is the United States Marine Corps. Marines are invited to ride in the parade on a town-sponsored float.
TROUTMAN, NC
Mooresville, NC
Statesville, NC
Statesville, NC
Barium Springs, NC
Mooresville, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Woodland Heights Elementary Kids Heart Challenge program breaks fundraising records

Students and staff members at Woodland Heights Elementary raised nearly $30,000 as part of the Kids Heart Challenge. The challenge is the American Heart Association’s community service-learning program that engages all students in participating schools in heart healthy and emotionally positive activities. Students are encouraged to take a challenge to either Move More or Be Kind during their program which lasts from two to three weeks. They also learn about healthy lifestyles and improving their community.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sharing memories: Importance of Carnation Milk Company to county, families remembered

Joel Reese said there’s no doubt that the opening of the Carnation Milk Company in Statesville in 1940 changed the economy of Iredell County. Reese, the local history librarian at the Iredell County Public Library, talked about the history of the milk plant at a meeting Monday. The meeting was sponsored by the Iredell County Historical Society and was held at the county’s agricultural center.
STATESVILLE, NC
Linda Ronstadt
Don Williams
Harry Chapin
Janis Joplin
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell students complete Future Agricultural Leaders program

Iredell County rising high school seniors Sarah Bailey and Alleigh Johnson were recognized for completing the N.C. Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program last week. Bailey is a student at Mooresville High School, and Johnson attends North Iredell High School. The program assists exceptional rising high school...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville Boy Scout Troop helps at shred event, roadside cleanup

Boy Scout Troop 609 of Statesville stays busy serving the community. In April the troop participated in a community shredding event sponsored by Shred South and hosted by Randy Marion Ford. The troop assisted members of the community by unloading their sensitive documents that were to be shredded. In May...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Group from Iredell-Statesville Schools takes part in Gear-Up program at GWU

BOILING SPRINGS — Tristan Zinkhan peered into a stereoscope, amazed at what he was seeing. A rising 10th grader from West Iredell High School, Zinkhan was one of 60 students from Iredell-Statesville Schools who spent the day on Gardner-Webb University’s campus recently. Hosting the event was faculty from...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Carolina Brotherhood Memorial Ride takes off from Mooresville

Even before the sun rose over the trees in Downtown Mooresville, a crowd was gathering. First responders of all kinds lined the street as a pair of fire trucks suspended a large American flag as members of the Carolina Brotherhood prepared themselves for a six-day bike trek through the Carolinas.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

ALL-COUNTY BASEBALL: Future Georgia Tech pitcher Schmolke dominant in final season with Lake Norman

The 21-member 2022 All-County Baseball team includes six players from Greater Metro Conference regular-season and tournament champion Lake Norman. Wildcats ace Luke Schmolke headlines the list of honorees. He was named the R&L County Baseball Player of the Year. His coach, Ty Wigginton, has also been recognized as R&L County Baseball Coach of the Year.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville takes step toward of addressing sidewalks in city

It was on the agenda for Statesville’s city council meeting on Monday night, but Cookie Messick made sure the need for adding and maintaining the city’s sidewalks wasn’t lost on anyone. With a lack of a sidewalk along Stockton Street, she said she has to maneuver her...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Jun. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Statesville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 72 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 97. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 70 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Third person in Statesville golf cart crash dies

A 13-year-old injured in a wreck involving a golf cart and a car last week has died. Jada Marlowe is the third person to die of injuries sustained in the crash on June 13 on Fort Dobbs Road. The crash also claimed the lives of Michael Shane Marlowe, 39, of...

