Join local artist Shelley Zenter and explore her collection of charcoal drawings and oil paintings inspired by the Caldor Fire and its aftermath. Zentner will mark the one-year anniversary of this devastating fire with a special Dedication & Community Ceremony from 5pm-7pm on Wednesday, August 17 in the Haldan Art Gallery. All are welcome to join us.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO