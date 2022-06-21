3 men dressed as construction workers accused of stealing plywood from California job site

LINCOLN, Calif. — Three California men are facing a host of charges after a witness saw them load plywood worth nearly $3,000 onto two pickup trucks and drive away.

According to KCRA-TV, the witness stated all three men wore construction vests during the brazen Saturday morning burglary at a Lincoln job site near Nisenen Valley Drive just before 6 a.m. local time.

Officers with the Lincoln Police Department executed traffic stops on both vehicles, arresting Omar Alejo, 38; Oscar Guillen, 35; and Jose Loya-Carlon, 35, The Sacramento Bee reported. All three men live in Sacramento.

“74 sheets of plywood in all, for a total value of $2,960 were recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from,” Lincoln police told KCRA.

All three suspects have been charged with grand theft and conspiracy to commit a felony crime, while Alejo and Loya-Carlon also face charges for possession of a controlled substance, according to the Bee.

Alejo was also booked on suspicion of providing false information to officers and for an outstanding felony warrant out of Sacramento County, KCRA reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group