Police: Woman was paid for home improvement projects she didn't complete

EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman who owned a business called “Ms. Fix It” accepted money for two Eau Claire County home improvement projects but never completed the work, authorities say.

Krystal A. Stanton, 45, 2525 N. Elco Road, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.

Stanton is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on June 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

A town of Washington woman contacted the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office March 10 to report that she contracted with Stanton to replace the sun porch of her residence.

The estimate was $3,800. On Dec. 7, the woman said she signed a contract with Stanton and paid her $1,900 up front. Within one week of signing the contract, Stanton told the woman she would not be able to start the project on Jan. 3 as indicated on the contract. Stanton said other work was running behind.

The woman said her last contact with Stanton was Feb. 3, when Stanton said it would be a few weeks before she could start the work.

The woman since learned that Stanton filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 3, despite telling her on the same day that she would be able to complete the work.

Stanton told a sheriff’s deputy that she filed for bankruptcy because of health and personal issues and that she “had no other choice.”

Stanton said her attorney would be sending out a letter to all customers who paid their deposit and were still waiting for their work to be completed.

The town of Washington woman said she had not received this letter.

Authorities learned that other residents from both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties also contracted for work with Stanton that was never completed.

The Eau Claire County resident told authorities on March 23 that she met with Stanton on Nov. 26 to remodel a bathroom at her residence.

Stanton provided an estimate for $4,950. The resident signed a contract and provided Stanton an upfront payment of $2,475.

Stanton cashed the check in late November but never completed the work. Stanton kept telling the resident she had to delay the work.

When authorities asked Stanton on May 20 what had been done with the resident’s money, Stanton said she used it to pay subcontractors for other projects, buy materials for other projects, or pay bills unrelated to the resident’s project.

Stanton said she did not intend to defraud anyone, but had to use the money from other projects to pay other bills based on her falling behind and other issues.

If convicted, Stanton could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.