ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Police: Woman was paid for home improvement projects she didn't complete

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago

EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman who owned a business called “Ms. Fix It” accepted money for two Eau Claire County home improvement projects but never completed the work, authorities say.

Krystal A. Stanton, 45, 2525 N. Elco Road, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.

Stanton is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on June 30.

According to the criminal complaint:

A town of Washington woman contacted the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office March 10 to report that she contracted with Stanton to replace the sun porch of her residence.

The estimate was $3,800. On Dec. 7, the woman said she signed a contract with Stanton and paid her $1,900 up front. Within one week of signing the contract, Stanton told the woman she would not be able to start the project on Jan. 3 as indicated on the contract. Stanton said other work was running behind.

The woman said her last contact with Stanton was Feb. 3, when Stanton said it would be a few weeks before she could start the work.

The woman since learned that Stanton filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 3, despite telling her on the same day that she would be able to complete the work.

Stanton told a sheriff’s deputy that she filed for bankruptcy because of health and personal issues and that she “had no other choice.”

Stanton said her attorney would be sending out a letter to all customers who paid their deposit and were still waiting for their work to be completed.

The town of Washington woman said she had not received this letter.

Authorities learned that other residents from both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties also contracted for work with Stanton that was never completed.

The Eau Claire County resident told authorities on March 23 that she met with Stanton on Nov. 26 to remodel a bathroom at her residence.

Stanton provided an estimate for $4,950. The resident signed a contract and provided Stanton an upfront payment of $2,475.

Stanton cashed the check in late November but never completed the work. Stanton kept telling the resident she had to delay the work.

When authorities asked Stanton on May 20 what had been done with the resident’s money, Stanton said she used it to pay subcontractors for other projects, buy materials for other projects, or pay bills unrelated to the resident’s project.

Stanton said she did not intend to defraud anyone, but had to use the money from other projects to pay other bills based on her falling behind and other issues.

If convicted, Stanton could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
WDIO-TV

Homicide suspect could be in northern Wisconsin

The search is on for a homicide suspect wanted in Eau Claire County. The sheriff's office said that 36-year-old Philip Novak is wanted in connection with the death of Eddie Banks, 46. A passerby found Banks' body in a ditch on June 16th in the Township of Clear Creek. It...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Eau Claire Man Sentenced for Possession Charges

An Eau Claire man arrested after a search by the Augusta K9 Unit was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Augusta Police Department, back in February of last year, a traffic stop occurred at the Kwik Trip on Otter Road in Eau Claire after officers noticed suspicious behavior from the driver and passenger.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Wausau man identified as suspect in Clark, Chippewa County pursuit

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - A 27-year-old Wausau man has been identified as the suspect in a chase that involved multiple modes of travel. Around noon on Monday, a Lake Hallie Police officer received a call about a white Chrysler 300 driving erratically on Hwy 29. The officer learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Clark County. The officer attempted to stop the car, but the vehicle failed to stop and increased its’ speed.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Fall Creek, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
9&10 News

Wisconsin Law Enforcement Searching for Homicide Suspect

Wisconsin authorities are currently searching for a man who is on the run after allegedly killing a 46-year-old Eau Claire, Wisconsin man, according to the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are searching for Philip Novak, 36, of Wisconsin, who is a suspect in the death of Eddie Banks, 46,...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KARE 11

Search for missing boater expands in western Wisconsin

The search for a boater believed missing in western Wisconsin is expanding during its second day. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says a boat belonging to a known 55-year-old man was discovered empty on the shore of Red Cedar Lake, just north of Rice Lake, on Monday morning. Investigators believe the boater went missing sometime Sunday evening.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

West Bend man killed in Sheboygan County motorcycle accident

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 63-year-old West Bend man has died following a motorcycle crash in the Town of Wilson Wednesday, June 22. Officials say the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. on I-43 at Weeden Creek Road. The driver was initially traveling north on I-43 when he changed...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Home Improvement#Eau Claire County Court
cwbradio.com

Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Clark and Chippewa Counties

The Lake Hallie Police Department and Chippewa Falls Police Department was involved in a pursuit that ran through Clark and Chippewa Counties. Just before Noon on Monday, the Lake Hallie Police Department reported it was involved in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Clark County. The pursuit exited Highway 53 and started toward Chippewa Falls on W. River St.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Body found in Eau Claire ditch investigated as a homicide

CLEAR CREEK Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The death of a man found in a ditch in the town of Clear Creek is now being investigated as a homicide. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 46-year-old from the Eau Claire area. Someone passing by on...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
pawmypets.com

Lost Dog Hauled Into Police Station Is Pretty Sure He Works There Now

That, apparently, was the come-what-may mantra of this adorably shaggy dog who was lately hauled in by police in Wisconsin. The dog, named Tate, had been found out and also regarding the Wisconsin town of Chippewa Falls without any owner in sight. A Good Samaritan decided to inform the cops, and before long, Tate was “arrested” and brought back to the station.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Search underway for missing boater on Red Cedar Lake

TOWN OF CEDAR LAKE (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A search is underway for a missing boater on Red Cedar Lake in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department asked people in a Facebook post to stay away from the areas of the lake they are searching, which is the northern and eastern parts of the lake, and where there is a heavy presence of law enforcement boats.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Official Cause Of Death Released For Three Victims Of Barron House Fire

Police say the official cause of death for the three people who died in a house fire in Barron last month was smoke inhalation. That confirms the results of a preliminary autopsy of the father and his two children. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the case. Police...
BARRON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is accused of contractor theft in Eau Claire County. Court documents show 45-year-old Krystal Stanton of Fall Creek, Wis. is facing a charge of theft-business setting(>$2500-$5000). According to a criminal complaint, Stanton had contracted with a Chippewa County resident and then never completed...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified the person who died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35 Monday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville, Minnesota. According to the incident report, Robertson was northbound in a Dodge pickup truck when a southbound semi blew a...
GLENVILLE, MN
visitmarshfield.com

All about the Upham Mansion

History lovers will find lots to explore in downtown Marshfield, from historic buildings that now house fun shops and restaurants to the lovingly restored home of Wisconsin’s third governor. Here’s a closer look at what visitors will find at Upham Mansion. What is the Upham Mansion?. Upham Mansion,...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls radio station being sold to Magnum Media

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls radio station is being sold to Magnum Media, according to a press release Wednesday. WCFW, which broadcasts on 105.7 FM and on translator W256AE-FM at 99.1 FM, will join Magnum Media and its two dozen radio stations in Wisconsin pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
winonapost.com

ICYMI: Winona's police-fire-community center project

Catch up on the city of Winona's proposed police-fire-community center project with these articles. The city's latest plans are detailed in the first story. See how the project evolved this spring or read about related issues in the later stories.
WINONA, MN
CBS News

1 killed, another injured in Dunn Co. crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- A deer collision early Saturday morning in western Wisconsin led to a crash involving a semi that left one person dead and another hurt. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on the interstate's eastbound lanes near Knapp, which is roughly 60 miles east of Minneapolis.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
199
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy