Police: EC man entered woman's home, touched her while she was sleeping

Severson

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man entered an unknown woman’s apartment in the middle of the night and touched her while she was sleeping, police said.

The man later sent the woman a text message offering a sexual relationship, police said.

Kelly L. Severson, 34, 2304 Sunset Drive, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Severson, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her residence. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Severson returns to court Aug. 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a residence at 4:15 a.m. on May 29 for a report of a prowler. A woman said a man came into her apartment through the patio and touched her leg. He left after she yelled at him.

An officer searched the area and found no one outside.

The woman said she locked her patio door and windows after the man left.

The woman told an officer she was sleeping in her bedroom when she awoke to something touching her ankle. An unknown male was standing at the end of her bed, rubbing her ankle and watching her.

The woman said she yelled and asked what he was doing in her apartment. The man didn’t respond so she yelled again for him to leave the residence. The man then opened the patio door and ran outside.

The woman got a text message on Saturday from a man who said he was in her apartment and would be interested if she wanted to have sex. “I can give you a great time,” he man said.

An officer searched the phone number and found it belonged to Severson.

The woman told the officer she didn’t believe anyone came into her residence again. She said this incident has been very frightening.

Officers then contacted Severson at his apartment. He admitted to sending the text message. He said it was a mistake as he had been drinking alcohol. He agreed it was an inappropriate message.

Severson eventually admitted he also entered the woman’s apartment in late May. He said the door was unlocked and propped slightly open, so he decided to go inside.

Severson said he had never been inside the woman’s apartment before and never received permission to enter.

He said he was in her bedroom when she woke up and was startled. He said he immediately left after she yelled at him.

If convicted of the felony charge, Severson could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.