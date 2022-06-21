ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Police: EC man entered woman's home, touched her while she was sleeping

By Dan Holtz Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRb7R_0gGn49ub00
Severson

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man entered an unknown woman’s apartment in the middle of the night and touched her while she was sleeping, police said.

The man later sent the woman a text message offering a sexual relationship, police said.

Kelly L. Severson, 34, 2304 Sunset Drive, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of stalking and a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

A $1,000 signature bond was set for Severson, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her residence. He must also maintain absolute sobriety.

Severson returns to court Aug. 2.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police were called to a residence at 4:15 a.m. on May 29 for a report of a prowler. A woman said a man came into her apartment through the patio and touched her leg. He left after she yelled at him.

An officer searched the area and found no one outside.

The woman said she locked her patio door and windows after the man left.

The woman told an officer she was sleeping in her bedroom when she awoke to something touching her ankle. An unknown male was standing at the end of her bed, rubbing her ankle and watching her.

The woman said she yelled and asked what he was doing in her apartment. The man didn’t respond so she yelled again for him to leave the residence. The man then opened the patio door and ran outside.

The woman got a text message on Saturday from a man who said he was in her apartment and would be interested if she wanted to have sex. “I can give you a great time,” he man said.

An officer searched the phone number and found it belonged to Severson.

The woman told the officer she didn’t believe anyone came into her residence again. She said this incident has been very frightening.

Officers then contacted Severson at his apartment. He admitted to sending the text message. He said it was a mistake as he had been drinking alcohol. He agreed it was an inappropriate message.

Severson eventually admitted he also entered the woman’s apartment in late May. He said the door was unlocked and propped slightly open, so he decided to go inside.

Severson said he had never been inside the woman’s apartment before and never received permission to enter.

He said he was in her bedroom when she woke up and was startled. He said he immediately left after she yelled at him.

If convicted of the felony charge, Severson could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eau Claire, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Eau Claire County, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stalking#Criminal Trespass#Violent Crime#Ec
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
199
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy