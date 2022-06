Members of the California Tahoe Conservancy board, the City of South Lake Tahoe, and Lake Tahoe Community College gathered recently to mark the opening and dedication of a crucial portion of what is now called the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway. This 3.86 mile-long trail located on LTCC’s property connects multiple south shore neighborhoods with the college, and is master-planned to one day reach all the way from Meyers in the south to the CA/NV border at Stateline to the northeast.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO