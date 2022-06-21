ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dog show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club

By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
 2 days ago

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Thousands of dogs are competing at the illustrious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Judging toward the best in show...

purewow.com

4 “Hidden Gem” Breeds to Look for at Westminster’s 146th Annual Dog Show

A huge aspect of Westminster's 146th Annual Dog Show presented by Purina Pro Plan is breed education. Westminster Kennel Club’s Director of Communications, Gail Miller Bisher, says the club likes to highlight what she calls “hidden gem breeds” to help dog lovers and casual fans alike appreciate the history behind the animal—especially when those breeds are dwindling in number. American Foxhounds, Bergamasco Sheepdogs, Sussex Spaniels and Skye Terriers are this year's hidden gems.
ANIMALS
pawmypets.com

The Gentle Giant: Meet the Maine Coon- The Dog Of The Cat World

The United States and Canada has been recognized to be the home of a special species of cat– known as the Maine Coon. This Maine coon is also known by the nickname the ‘Gentle Giant.’ They are a lot different from normal domestic types that we would commonly find in homes throughout the world.
MAINE STATE
dogstodays.com

Top 10 Terrier Dog Breeds

The Terrier Group includes those small but lively terrier breeds that were developed (mainly in Great Britain) to hunt small burrowing animals such as badgers, foxes, otters, rabbits, and rats. The Terrier often had to follow the prey underground, and therefore, except for the Bull and Airedale Terriers, most terriers are small and stocky with short legs. These are aggressive and energetic dogs that have little tolerance for other animals, including other dogs. Of course, these small dog breeds have been domesticated and make good pets, but they are still relatively active and require firm handling. Many breeds like the Airedale, Bull, Fox and the Parson (Jack) Russell Terriers do best with experienced owners. The top 10 most popular terrier breeds in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club 2005 registrations, are discussed below, and their registration rank is included in brackets. It is interesting to note that the top six most popular terriers are all low-shedding dog breeds that are said to be hypoallergenic when adequately groomed.
ANIMALS
DogTime

Why Are Some Dog Breeds Not Recognized By Kennel Clubs?

Despite being popular, dogs like Labradoodles are hybrids and can’t register with many kennel clubs. Find out why and what it takes to register a new breed. The post Why Are Some Dog Breeds Not Recognized By Kennel Clubs? appeared first on DogTime.
ANIMALS
FOX Sports

Westminster Dog Show 2022: Top moments and winners from Tuesday

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was in full swing Tuesday with the first round of Group judging, and four of the seven finalists competing for Best in Show have locked down their spots. "America's Dog Show" kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday,...
TARRYTOWN, NY
FOX Sports

2022 Westminster Dog Show: Bee is Masters Agility Champion

The 2022 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is officially underway, and this year's competition is already shaping up to be a fantastic show. Westminster, also known as "America's Dog Show", kicked things off at Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York on Saturday with the preliminary competition, followed by the highly anticipated Masters Agility Championship Finals, which aired Sunday on FOX.
TARRYTOWN, NY
The Independent

Good dog! Westminster dog show gets set to pick a winner

The top dog gets crowned at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, with a field that includes a French bulldog with an NFL connection, a bloodhound, a German shepherd, a Maltese and three more finalists yet to be chosen.Out of more than 3,000 dogs entered, just seven will make it far enough to vie for the best in show prize at the most prestigious U.S. dog show. Usually held in winter at New York City's Madison Square Garden, the show moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate last year and this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.Each...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Royal Canin Shih Tzu Dog Food Review: Pros, Cons, Recalls

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. Royal Canin Shih Tzu dog food is one of the few foods designed specifically for Shih Tzus. It includes nutrients...
PET SERVICES
dogstodays.com

Cocker Spaniel – Dog Breeds Information Details

Cocker Spaniel is a type of dog that has a long, silky coat. They are usually black and white in color with patches on the head and back. The Cocker Spaniel was bred to hunt for birds, but they can be used as pets too. Cocker Spaniels have been around since the 16th century when King Charles I wanted them to be his hunting dogs. They were originally only available to royalty until they became more popular after World War II because people had less money to spend on hunting so it wasn’t so profitable anymore. Nowadays, Cockers are very popular all over Europe and North America as well as Australia and New Zealand . There’s even an annual dog show just for Cockers!
ANIMALS
ClutchPoints

Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet

History was made Wednesday at the Westminster Dog Show. Normally held at Madison Square Garden, the show was moved to the suburban Lyndhurst estate in 2021 and this year due to the pandemic. However, the event didn’t disappoint. Trumpet the bloodhound emerged victorious in a field of more than 3,000 dogs, becoming the first of […] The post Westminster Dog Show makes history via a glorious pup named Trumpet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WESTMINSTER, CA

