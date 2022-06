The teams picked up talks recently, and the Browns are now prepared to pay more of Mayfield’s fully guaranteed $18.9M salary to facilitate a deal. The team has moved to the $9-$10M range, Albert Breer of SI.com said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show (video link). This still does not meet the Panthers’ asking price, Breer adds. It is unclear where the sides are on draft compensation, but rumblings continue to emerge about Mayfield finally changing teams.

