The date of the next Brownwood ISD Trustee Election is November 8, 2022 for Places 1, 3, 6, and 7. (See Board Policy BBB-Local) Early voting will be conducted at the Brown County Elections Office located at 613 N. Fisk, Suite 200, under the administration of Mr. Larry Franks, Elections Administrator, beginning October 24, 2022 and ending on November 4, 2022. Election day voting will be conducted at precinct locations around the city, depending on the voter’s residential address.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO