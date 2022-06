The city of Brentwood is working to ensure the safety of its residents as the heat of summer arrives by placing a temporary ban on burn permits. Drought-like conditions have plagued Middle Tennessee in recent weeks, leaving dry ground that is potentially conducive to the spread of wildfire. Brentwood Fire Chief Brian Collins said in a press release that the burn permit ban will remain in effect until further notice. The ban will be lifted once the Brentwood area experiences much-needed, measurable rainfall.

