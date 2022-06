Donut Strike for Manna collects food to fight local hunger. Local law enforcement and fire departments are running to the rescue once more —teaming up again to fight hunger. These brave men and women are going on strike against the disc-shaped delicacies from Wednesday, June 22 through Friday, June 24 to encourage the community to fight local hunger by supporting Manna. They won’t give in until truckloads of nutritious food has been donated to the cause.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO