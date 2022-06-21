ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Another Wave of Extreme Heat on the Way to the Area

alabamanews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother heat wave is coming. And weather experts are warning people to take the necessary precautions to stay safe — and beat the heat. The scorching heat from the Alabama summer sun — has been intense this month. Central and west Alabama — were under a heat advisory for six consecutive...

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 0

 

WSFA

First Alert: Triple digit heat arriving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The humidity will be in the muggy category for most of central Alabama for the rest of the workweek... it won’t be chart-topping mugginess like we had last week, but it will certainly be noticeably muggy each day. That combined with near record territory air temperatures each afternoon and we have a very, very hot beginning to summer 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
fox35orlando.com

Triple threat: Watch as 3 waterspouts swirl off the Alabama coast

MOBILE, Ala. - It’s like a scene from the movie "Twister" – but only over water. Beachgoers in Alabama watched as not one, not two but three waterspouts danced on Mobile Bay Monday morning. More waterspouts were spotted along the coast, prompting the National Weather Service in Mobile...
MOBILE, AL
CBS42.com

Very hot and dry this week across central Alabama

TONIGHT: Clear and not as cool. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. SUMMER HEAT: The ridge of high pressure will get stronger and build over Alabama on Tuesday. It will stay over us for the rest of the week. Each day will be sunny, very hot and a tad more humid. However, it will not be as humid as last week. Summer Solstice begins Tuesday at 4:13 AM CT, but it is safe to say we’ve felt like summer for weeks already in Alabama.
Alabama State
Selma, AL
AL.com

100-degree temperatures coming to Alabama this week

Triple-digit high temperatures will be possible for a chunk of Alabama this week, according to forecasters. The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures -- and humidity levels -- to creep upwards through the week, and there’s the potential for many spots to hit 100 degrees before the week is over.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Clanton man reels in once in a life time catch

Mark Adams was born and raised in Jemison. He moved to Clanton in 1993 where he has lived ever since. However, on May 14, Adams may have become a legend 3,444 miles away from home. Adams reeled in a 188-pound halibut while on a deep-sea fishing while on a mission...
CLANTON, AL
AL.com

Alabama chapel billed as ‘smallest church on Earth’

Gary Smith, like many of us, got a little bored during the first months of the global COVID pandemic of 2020. So he found the perfect thing to do during a lockdown – he built a roadside attraction. On his property at Loblolly Farm wedding and entertainment venue in...
SEMMES, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | When the world was a mess, Alabama showed plain common sense

Over the last two years, tourists and vacationers have flocked to Alabama to escape unnecessary restrictions and mandates. They also traveled here in record numbers because Alabama has something for everyone. From our white sandy beaches on the Gulf Coast to the river valleys across the state to vibrant cultures...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama tightens rules on foul-smelling sludge after complaints

Alabama’s environmental regulators have tightened state rules for using food processing waste or sewage sludge as fertilizer in response to numerous complaints about the practice generated across Alabama over the past two years and reported on extensively by AL.com. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission -- the appointed body that...
ALABAMA STATE

