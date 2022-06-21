Phoenixville Area Summer Garden Tour set for June 25

The following events are planned for the week ahead throughout the region:. • The American Helicopter Museum & Education Center, West Chester, will host its FamilyFest on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event will include a car and motorcycle show, food trucks, beer garden, a World War II living history performance, exhibits, games, helicopter rides and static aircraft displays. Scheduled to attend are PAWS for People, Chester County Beekeepers Association, Locust Lane Brewery, PennSTAR medevac, Atlantic City Coast Guard, Paws and a Cause Seeing Eye Puppy Club and more. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for ages 2-12. For more information, see americanhelicopter.museum.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO