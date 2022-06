JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a person suspected of intentionally hitting two cyclists in Colorado. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of Alan Mill on Wednesday. Investigators believe Mill purposely hit the two victims along Highway 40 on Sunday at about 9:40 in the morning. According to the sheriff’s office, both victims had serious injuries and as of Wednesday one of them was listed in “critical condition.”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 17 HOURS AGO