MINNEAPOLIS -- As the nation waits for the Supreme Court to rule on Roe v. Wade, Minnesota is working to get ahead of any decision. That means being ready if the court does decide to overturn that 1973 decision that makes abortion legal in all 50 states.Minnesota and Illinois are the only states in the upper Midwest that where abortion rights are solid in their constitutional law, and would see no change to abortion access should the ruling be overturned. A federal law falling will not change anything in either state.However, Minnesota is preparing for an Influx of people coming...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO