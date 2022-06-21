Aiken Tech has awarded more than 16,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates since founding

Aiken Technical College, which began offering classes in 1972, has awarded more than 16,000 degrees, diplomas and certificates to more than 13,000 alumni.

“Our purpose is to get people into the workforce, and we’ve been doing it for a half-century,” said Aiken Tech President Forest Mahan, who spoke about the school’s 50th anniversary and its future Monday.

He was the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Aiken’s meeting at Newberry Hall.

“On Sept. 1, 2022, we will turn 50 officially,” Mahan said. “Our goal that day is to have a ’70s-themed day. Everybody will wear ’70s garb. “We’re also going to bury a time capsule,” he continued. “And among the things we are going to bury … is a face mask with Aiken Tech on it. If I never see one of these (reminders of COVID-19) again, I’ll be happy.”

In addition, there will be a 50th anniversary event Sept. 29 on the Aiken Tech campus for alumni, students, employees and community supporters.

“Typically, we do an annual fundraiser for our foundation,” Mahan said. “Our goal this year is to celebrate people and not ask for money. Of course, you can bring your checkbook, if you like. But our goal is to show the alumni, the students, the employees and the community supporters thanks for all they’ve done to support us these last 50 years.”

Aiken Tech’s strategic plan for 2022-2027 will take effect July 1.

“It will help us decide what we do for programs, services, infrastructure and outreach,” Mahan said.

The plan’s six goals are as follows:

• To enhance and expand credit and noncredit offerings to better align with diverse workforce and student needs.

• To improve student enrollment, retention and graduation through inclusive academic and extracurricular experiences.

• To diversify and expand revenue streams to increase financial stability in a changing fiscal landscape.

• To invest in infrastructure and technology for increased student success and operational efficiency.

• To develop stronger community, “academia” and industry partnerships and relationships through enhanced marketing and outreach.

• To cultivate an inclusive college environment that supports the growth, development and retention of diverse students, faculty and staff.

Consultant Tony Robinson assisted in the development of the plan. The process included surveys, data reviews and focus group meetings with key industry and community partners, employees and students.

In the coming months, Mahan said, Aiken Tech will begin to demolish some of its oldest buildings and update campus landscaping.

New signage also will be installed.

In addition, Aiken Tech will launch a new brand and logo this fall.

Aiken Tech is at 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville.

The average age of the school’s students is 26.

“We have a lot of people who are 18, and we also have some that are in their 50s and 60s who are coming back to retool,” Mahan said.