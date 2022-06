LYNDHURST, Ohio -- It’s been a while, but Safety Town is back in operation in Lyndhurst. In partnership with the Hillcrest YMCA, the city of Lyndhurst and the Lyndhurst Police Foundation, Lyndhurst police brought back Safety Town this year to the city hall grounds. In the back lot, near the city’s fire station, is a little “town,” complete with lined streets, tiny buildings and working traffic signals with stop bars in front of them teaching the young drivers of Big Wheel-type three wheelers exactly where they -- and drivers on the real roadways -- should properly come to a stop.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 55 MINUTES AGO