MANKATO -- A rapid, rush of water leads to not one, but two water falls at Minneopa State Park. In fact, the name Minneopa means "water falling twice." It's a scenic, high-energy place, and much different from the other side of the park – where a herd of nearly four dozen bison has access to 330 acres. Ashley Steevens, is the park's manager."They are pretty laid back and calm. They really are," Steevens said. "They're managed as a wild herd, so this is their territory. This is their home."But on a hot day like this, they can be found lounging...

MANKATO, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO