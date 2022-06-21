ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Legislators continue investigative hearings in Uvalde behind closed doors

By Shelley Childers
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0b3G_0gGmwQCR00

Inside Uvalde City Hall, a three-member panel is investigating what happened inside Robb Elementary School during a mass shooting and why and how.

"The purpose of this committee is to investigate this matter, to get all of the facts and provide them in a way that is transparent to all of Texas and Uvalde," said Representative Dustin Burrows from Lubbock.

He leads the committee, joined by Representative Joe Moody from El Paso and former Texas Supreme Court Judge Eva Guzman.

"In the end, the facts are what they are. They cannot be ignored, enhanced, or diminished," said Guzman.

Throughout the hearings, which began last Thursday, they interviewed the Uvalde CISD Superintendent, Robb Elementary School principal, a custodian, a maintenance worker, teachers, DPS troopers, and officers with both Uvalde CISD Police and the city police department.

Their interviews, done in a closed-door session, have come under scrutiny prompting Burrows to defend the process.

"And I'm not telling you this is the perfect way to go about doing it by any stretch of the imagination, but it's the way we know that we feel works, and we believe in it. And it's only to try to get to the bottom of it so I can look you in the eye and tell you, sir, this is what I believe to be true."

The hearings are happening as new details emerge about the police response.

ABC News confirmed from a source this weekend that a Uvalde officer armed with an AR-15 rifle had a chance to shoot the gunman before entering the school but did not open fire out of fears he may injure children.

And the San Antonio Express-News reported that surveillance video suggests officers did not attempt to open the classroom doors where the gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

The newspaper citing a source reported that officers, including Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, stood in the hallway for more than an hour waiting for a tactical team to arrive as they tested a collection of keys on other doors.

Tuesday's hearing will be held in Austin, where the team will review evidence collected by other law enforcement agencies.

They hope to have the full report on their findings made public soon.

See full coverage: Uvalde school shooting

For more on this story, follow Shelley Childers on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kgns.tv

Uvalde CISD places Chief Arredondo on administrative leave

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The superintendent of Uvalde CISD announced his decision to place Chief Pete Arredondo on administrative leave. Lieutenant Mike Hernandez will assume the duties of the UCISD Chief of Police. According to a statement from Uvalde ISD Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell, he says, “Today, I am still...
LAREDO, TX
gilaherald.com

Editorial: Uvalde: An exercise in deadly incompetency

Screengrab via Robb Elementary School surveillance video: Officers are shown on video aiming rifles and waiting outside the classroom for more than 45 minutes as Salvador Ramos executed children inside. Column By Mike Bibb. I’m sure there will be blatant objections to my views on the Uvalde, Texas school massacre....
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
fox7austin.com

Uvalde mayor speaks out on Texas DPS director's testimony in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin said the head of Texas DPS has either "lied, leaked, misled or misstated" information to distance his own Troopers and Rangers from the police response at Robb Elementary. Nineteen children and two teachers died in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School when...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Burrows
Person
Eva Guzman
Reform Austin

Uvalde Mayors Foolish Declarations Come Back To Haunt Him

Less than a month ago, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin sat with pride amongst his fellow Republicans as Gov. Greg Abbott thanked Uvalde police officers for “showing amazing courage” while trying to save lives during the worst school shooting in Texas history. However, in the past weeks, the narrative...
UVALDE, TX
nypressnews.com

Texas school shooter was ‘chronically absent’ since 6th grade: state official

The Texas teenager who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Uvalde elementary school had been “chronically absent” from school since sixth grade. Salvador Ramos, 18, was technically enrolled at Uvalde High School but hadn’t been attending class consistently since middle school, Texas Education Agency commissioner Mike Morath said Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

As law enforcement officers testify to Texas House committee, Uvalde parents speak out

UVALDE, Texas — Testimony continues Monday on the Robb Elementary school shooting, as members of a special Texas House committee are in Uvalde working to get answers. It was last week when the Uvalde Police Department got on board with the House committee's investigation. The city's police chief Daniel Rodriguez was among those who testified behind closed doors today.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behind Closed Doors#Texas Supreme Court#School Shooting#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Robb Elementary School#Uvalde Cisd Police#Abc News
WFAA

DPS: Husband of murdered Uvalde teacher knew she was shot, dying. When he tried to help, he was detained

AUSTIN, Texas — On May 24, 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. One of those two teachers was Eva Mireles. Nearly one month later, we're learning more details about what happened that day. Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw told the Texas Senate in a hearing Tuesday that Mireles' husband – a police officer who responded to the scene – knew his wife had been shot and was detained and had his gun taken from him when he tried to go into the classroom.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
kurv.com

New Report Says Uvalde Police Waited 77 Minutes To Enter Classroom

A new report says Uvalde police who responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting waited 77-minutes before trying to open two locked classroom doors. A report in the San Antonio Express-News says investigators don’t believe the gunman who killed 21 people in Uvalde last month could have locked the two doors from the inside. Doors at the school are designed to lock when they close.
UVALDE, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
135K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy