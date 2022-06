NEW YORK (AP) -- Bitcoin fell below the psychologically important threshold of $20,000 on Saturday for the first time since late 2020 in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening.The price of the most popular cryptocurrency had plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon on the East Coast, according to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. At some points during the day, it was below $18,000.The last time bitcoin was at that level was in November 2020, when it was on its way up to an all-time high of nearly $69,000, according to...

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO