Enjoy Your First Look at John Early and Kate Berlant’s Would it Kill You to Laugh?

All eyes are on Black Adam at DC Comics this year with the character set to debut on the big screen in October and played by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. However, Black Adam #1 from writer Priest and artist Rafa Sandoval may become the most intriguing new take on the character since his debut as a Captain Marvel villain way back in 1945. The new series takes Priest's idiosyncratic storytelling style to examine the manifold complexities contained in an immortal deity and Middle Eastern tyrant considering his place in modern geopolitics, with plenty of clever dialogue patter and stylish action sequences to accompany those big ideas. Black Adam #1 sets the stage to challenge readers' existing notions of the character and global and never fail to simultaneously entertain.

