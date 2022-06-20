Enjoy Your First Look at John Early and Kate Berlant’s Would it Kill You to Laugh?

Click here to read the full article. There’s a wonderful variety of comedies on TV. But whenever a show needs to be funny, there’s an opportunity for the camera to get involved in the telling of the joke. Whether it comes down to blocking and composition, movement, or shot scale, the camera can bring out an additional layer of humor and help inform the way we laugh at a series. IndieWire spoke to directors Randall Einhorn and Jody Hill about the ways in which their work, respectively, helps creates the context for genuinely warm humor on “Abbott Elementary” and the...
Comments / 0