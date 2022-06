The 27th Annual Marion Rodeo was held June 17 and 18, and the promoters are pleased with how many people turned out to watch the cowboys and cowgirls. The rodeo opened with the always-popular mutton busting. These kids are training for bigger things in their rodeo future, but for now they entertained the crowd by riding sheep. Another really popular event was the little wranglers event, a Mardi Gras-style parade where kids threw beads to the crowd from the back of a pickup truck.

PERRY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO