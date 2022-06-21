Missing 13-year-old Malden boy found safe
MALDEN, Mass. — A missing 13-year-old boy has been found safe, Malden Police said.
Police sought the public’s help in finding Peterson Fontaine. He was last seen leaving his home around 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 19.
Police describe him as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 125 pounds, with black eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Malden Police at 781-322-1212.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 2