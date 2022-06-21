William (Bill) Stanley French, age 81, passed away surrounded by family at St. Tammany Hospital on June 17, 2022. Bill was born to Hazel (Whisler) French/Dahlgren and John William French. Bill was raised in Clarion Iowa with his siblings Eleanor (deceased) and Doug (deceased). While obtaining his Ph.D. in Geophysics at...
Marie Edith Fielding Welch Greenwood of Covington, LA, passed away at the age of 90 on Monday, June 20, 2022 in St. Francisville, LA surrounded by her family. She was born on November 22, 1931 in New Orleans, LA to Edward Joseph Fielding, Sr. and Henrietta Edith Fielding. Edith, affectionately...
Robert Joel Allison, Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home in Covington, LA. He was born July 1, 1939 in Bogalusa, LA to Cedric Walter Allison and Lois May Allison. He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joan Bush Allison;...
Kenneth Allen White born in Jacksonville, Arkansas, and a resident of Pearlington, Mississippi, passed away June 16, 2022, at the age of 56. Kenneth was a U.S. Army Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division during the Persian Gulf War. He enjoyed playing the guitar, watching movies, and spending time with his family. He always loved babies and was overjoyed when around his grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and always told the best stories, He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his former spouse; Jill Pfister White, Children; Paige White and Jaclyn White Devall (Zachary Devall), Grandchildren; Jaycen Smith, Anthony Fierro, Harper Devall, and Hadley Devall, Father; Jerry White, Siblings; Jerry White Jr.( Elizabeth Beddow), Tina White Fisher(Dwayne Fisher), Nieces and Nephews; Bridget Fisher, Dwayne Fisher III, Hayden Fisher, and Megan White. He is preceded in death by his Mother; Shirley Henson White and his twin brother Kevin White. A graveside service officiated by Kenny Fisher will take place Thursday June 23, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Louisiana National Cemetery (303 W. Mount Pleasant Zachary Rd. Zachary, LA 70791) Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Asher came into this world on Monday, June 20th, 2022 at 1:58 a.m. and gained his angel wings a few hours later surrounded by his loving family. Even though he wasn't here for long, he touched so many lives. From the time pregnancy is discovered, to the time of birth, there are so many thoughts and ideas of what the little one will become. Maybe he will follow in his fathers' footsteps as a mechanic, a fisherman or racing cars; or possibly he would love to sing or be an artist like his mother; or more than likely a little of both. But, what we do know about little Asher is that he was a fighter from the beginning and he gave it his all, so much so, that he even kicked the doctor on the way out, which gave everyone a little giggle. From the words of his mother, "You were absolutely perfect. And you deserve to live a long, beautiful, happy life. I'm grateful for your time here, that was spent with lots of love. Rest in Peace my beautiful little man."
The end of this life is the beginning of a New life, for the better, for sweeter, without sickness, pain, sorrow, and most of all no death. Only by faith can we know this life, and this is the life we all look forward to. Sister Henry Betty Jones James...
Glen Gene Gore, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was very proud of his time working at LTCR. Glen was a private man, but a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Billy, age 80, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was a resident of Lumberton, MS. Billy was a man of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising goats. In his early years, he liked to work on racecars and was known to fix all kinds of things. Billy was an extremely strong man who never let anything stop him from what he wanted to do. He adored his family and was most happy surrounded by his grandkids. Billy was an incredible man that will be deeply missed.
Rebecca Matherne Hollis passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 62. She is survived by her son, Brad M. Matherne and wife Shelley of Ponchatoula; daughter, Sabrina A. Hollis currently stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Meredith Foster; former spouse, Charles J. Hollis, Sr.; five grandchildren, Megan (Ethan), Taylor, Gabrielle, Olivia and Brylee; one great-granddaughter, Lillian. Her granddaughters were the true light of her life.
And a resident of Pine passed away early Tuesday morning June 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a graduate of Mount Hermon High School and longtime active member of Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church. Doris taught classes at Faith Tabernacle Academy for many years, where she always loved serving the children. She was a prayer warrior that truly loved the Lord and her church family. Doris enjoyed traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains and was an excellent cook. Some of her family’s favorites were her gumbo, chili and spaghetti and meatballs. Doris adored her young grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished all the time they spent together.
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born August 3, 1939 in Livingston, LA and was 82 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Ricky Varnado and Scott Varnado; 4 grandchildren, Chandler Varnado, Lawson Varnado, Hayden Varnado and Elizabeth Varnado; 2 brothers. Paul Varnado and Tommy Varnado. Preceded in death by parents, Hewlette and Evelyn Varnado; son, Eddie Varnado. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Interment Lewiston Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Theodore Moses, Jr departed his life on June 15, 2022 at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1955 to the late Delsie Bickham Moses and Theodore Moses, Sr in Angie, LA. Theodore received his early spiritual training at Pilgrim’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church and later united with Wesley Ray United Methodist Church.
Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Stallings passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence in Folsom, LA at the age of 66. She was born on December 22, 1955, in Stockholm, Sweden and resided in Metairie, LA for many years, before moving to Folsom, LA. Maddie was truly an intriguingly eclectic, intellectual person, who tried to live life to its fullest. She enjoyed gardening, her pets including everything in nature, traveling, flying, her family friends and grandchildren dearly. As a little girl, she grew up in Sweden and France before entering the United States. She attended Riverdale High School, then Delgado Community College, where she took classes in psychology. She later became certified in oriental massage therapy, and then took pilot lessons, all the while traveling to many places. She had strong faith in the powers above and studied theology, later becoming a servant to God, who was baptized just recently. Always with a smile on her face and fearless, “she knew how to have a good time”, anyone that knew her would say.
Wilmer was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Albany, Louisiana and resided in Independence, Louisiana. Wilmer loved and adored his family. He was a Baptist Preacher for most of his adult life. He loved to spread the word of the Lord and did so in many different parishes of Louisiana and Mississippi. He was also a business agent of the Mill Wright at the Local 720. He also spent many years as a dairy farmer and strawberry farmer. Wilmer was a one-of-a-kind man, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mrs. Jeanette Lee, a resident of Carriere, MS, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Poplarville, MS, at the age of 78. Mrs. Lee is survived by her son, Brian S. Lee (Melody); two grandchildren, Lyndsey and River Lee; a brother, Joel D. (Patti) Thigpen; and three sisters, Brenda Walker, Sue (James E.) Whittington, and Bonnie Hebert. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born June 25, 1950 in Independence, LA and was 71 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Jones; son, Tracy Jones and wife, Renee; sister, Jessie Boehm; grandchildren, Traci Danielle Jones, Joei Lauran Jones, Roger Brown and Kevin Brown; great-grandchildren, Kade Lamar Garcia, Faith Garcia, Leighton Elzie and Princeton Elzie; niece, Lynn and husband, Donald Brown. Preceded in death by her son, Kevin Jones; parents, Zophar and Juanita Morse; brothers, Richard Morse, James Morse, John Morse, and Gene Morse; sisters, Willie Thomas, Boe Robinson, and Amelia Edge. Graveside Services will be held at Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA at 2:00PM Friday, June 24, 2022. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
On June 18th, 2022, Blaine Leo Newton passed away at age 49, at his home in Walker Louisiana. Blaine was born in Metairie Louisiana, on February 3rd 1973. Blaine was one of the hardest working men you will ever meet. He was a talented Diesel Mechanic. He got his passion for the trade from his Father Lawrence. Blaine followed in his father’s footsteps and passed on the talent to his son Corey. Blaine enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, His cat Sammie, occasionally eating whole apple pies from his Mommas, and last but not least his Grandchildren Beau and Claire.
