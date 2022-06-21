Walking the Iron Curtain: Wild lands reunited

When Erikas Plucas came back home one ordinary day he found a baby moose lying all by herself just outside his gate. “The first sight of her was heartbreaking,” Plucas, who lives in Lithuania, told The Dodo. “She was starved, dirty, sad, her fur was infested with flies, and she was so terrified of me when she first saw me but was too weak to run away, to even get up.” Plucas assumed that the baby’s mother must have been shot by hunters, leaving the tiny animal terrified and in danger to die of starvation.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO