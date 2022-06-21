Blaine Leo Newton

Nell Boykin Cook made her appearance in this world on September 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, California and finished off her trip around the sun on June 18, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Nell met all of life’s challenges with a smile full of sunshine, a stubborn streak of independence, and a sharp sense of humor that could make you laugh no matter how bad things may seem. There was a lot of laughter in those years ‘round and ‘round the sun. Laughter, good times, wild times, and so many friends that loved and cherished this tiny, funny, feisty, sweet-as-could-be little woman that was almost too good for this world. She spent nearly 40 years on her “little piece of heaven” – her beloved piece of land in Independence, Louisiana that she dubbed Sister’s Corner. She enjoyed the simple things in life – the warmth of the sunshine, the sound of the rain, the wild animals that would make an appearance around her house. She went out of her way to help others no matter how little she had at the time. If you were down, she immediately sensed it and would have you smiling and laughing in an instant. To have met her was a blessing that would stay with you your whole life. She will be missed beyond words.

