On June 18th, 2022, Blaine Leo Newton passed away at age 49, at his home in Walker Louisiana. Blaine was born in Metairie Louisiana, on February 3rd 1973. Blaine was one of the hardest working men you will ever meet. He was a...
Rebecca Matherne Hollis passed away at North Oaks Medical Center on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the age of 62. She is survived by her son, Brad M. Matherne and wife Shelley of Ponchatoula; daughter, Sabrina A. Hollis currently stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Meredith Foster; former spouse, Charles J. Hollis, Sr.; five grandchildren, Megan (Ethan), Taylor, Gabrielle, Olivia and Brylee; one great-granddaughter, Lillian. Her granddaughters were the true light of her life.
Sandra Durand, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and a resident of Denham Springs, passed away June 19, 2022 at the age of 78. Sandra loved to travel, she enjoyed being outdoors and going camping with her family. She loved God and she often spent her time reading a good book. She was a sports fan and loved LSU. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her Children; Laurie Durand Friedman (Mark Friedman), Kelly Durand Gully (Jeff Gully), and her daughter-in-law Melanie Hickman, Grandchildren; Blake Gully, Christopher Cantu (Julie), Josh Cantu (Holly), Trey Durand, Cory Durand, Brooke Gully Sonnier (Jordan), Kaitlyn Friedman, Evan Durand, Jackie Friedman Gazzea (Tristan), Forrest Friedman (Hannah), and multiple great grandchildren, Siblings; Robert W. Sanders and Pam Sanders, Tommy L. Sanders and Brenda Sanders as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Husband Charles O. Durand Sr., Sons; Steve Hickman and Charles O. Durand Jr., Parents; Robert N. Sanders and Audrey Sanders Blanchard, and brother Lynn Sanders. Services will take place Friday June 24, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM with a funeral service conducted by Brother Leo Miller starting at 1:00 PM and burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Blake Gully, Christopher Cantu, Josh Cantu, Cory Durand, Jordan Sonnier, Forrest Friedman and Evan Durand. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Peggy Jeanette Hastings, 80, of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away peacefully June 19, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospice. She was a widow, mother, grandmother, and retired teacher in the Bossier Parish School System. She was born in Eros, Louisiana, to Wilda and Lannie Mac Busbice. Peggy was a long-time resident of Bossier City before coming to live with her daughter and her family in Denham Springs. She attended Northeastern Louisiana University in Monroe, Louisiana. She taught for many years in Bossier Parish. Peggy loved the children she taught, every one, and was proud to have been their teacher. She loved to read. She was often seen with book in hand, even in the wee hours of the night. She loved to travel with her daughters, often recalling trips they had taken together. Peggy enjoyed sitting in the garden amongst the flowers and listening to the birds sing. She was always ready to go out to eat, especially if it was a Mexican restaurant. She enjoyed attending Mass at her church, and going to various church activities. Peggy loved her church family very much. Most of all, though, she loved her grandsons. They were all she talked about.
Billy, age 80, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. He was a resident of Lumberton, MS. Billy was a man of the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising goats. In his early years, he liked to work on racecars and was known to fix all kinds of things. Billy was an extremely strong man who never let anything stop him from what he wanted to do. He adored his family and was most happy surrounded by his grandkids. Billy was an incredible man that will be deeply missed.
Lonnie Route, 73, resident of Hammond, La, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022. Funeral service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Chris died peacefully with his sister, Anita and niece, Tori by his side. Chris was an electrician, a fisherman and at one time a tattoo artist. He loved living life big and loved his family. He is survived by his sons, Mason Maier and Jaxon Maier and wife of 2 years, Amber Jordan Maier and her children, Aaliyah, Jada, Gabriella and Bane Morvant, of Olla, Louisiana. One of his favorite quotes he would always say was “Accidentally on Purpose” with a smile that would light up a room. He loved to hang out with his friends who were family to him, playing pool, playing softball, riding motorcycles, grilling, singing and fishing. He is preceded in death by his father, Chet F. Maier (2009) and his mother, Elsie Elaine Ritchie Maier (2011), son, Urijah Maier (2015). He is survived by 5 sisters, 2 brothers, many cousins, and several nieces.
Asher came into this world on Monday, June 20th, 2022 at 1:58 a.m. and gained his angel wings a few hours later surrounded by his loving family. Even though he wasn't here for long, he touched so many lives. From the time pregnancy is discovered, to the time of birth, there are so many thoughts and ideas of what the little one will become. Maybe he will follow in his fathers' footsteps as a mechanic, a fisherman or racing cars; or possibly he would love to sing or be an artist like his mother; or more than likely a little of both. But, what we do know about little Asher is that he was a fighter from the beginning and he gave it his all, so much so, that he even kicked the doctor on the way out, which gave everyone a little giggle. From the words of his mother, "You were absolutely perfect. And you deserve to live a long, beautiful, happy life. I'm grateful for your time here, that was spent with lots of love. Rest in Peace my beautiful little man."
A resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born August 3, 1939 in Livingston, LA and was 82 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Ricky Varnado and Scott Varnado; 4 grandchildren, Chandler Varnado, Lawson Varnado, Hayden Varnado and Elizabeth Varnado; 2 brothers. Paul Varnado and Tommy Varnado. Preceded in death by parents, Hewlette and Evelyn Varnado; son, Eddie Varnado. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 11:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Interment Lewiston Cemetery, Kentwood, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Glen Gene Gore, 79, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at The Carpenter House, Baton Rouge. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and was very proud of his time working at LTCR. Glen was a private man, but a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The end of this life is the beginning of a New life, for the better, for sweeter, without sickness, pain, sorrow, and most of all no death. Only by faith can we know this life, and this is the life we all look forward to. Sister Henry Betty Jones James...
A resident of Roseland, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. She was born June 25, 1950 in Independence, LA and was 71 years of age. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Jones; son, Tracy Jones and wife, Renee; sister, Jessie Boehm; grandchildren, Traci Danielle Jones, Joei Lauran Jones, Roger Brown and Kevin Brown; great-grandchildren, Kade Lamar Garcia, Faith Garcia, Leighton Elzie and Princeton Elzie; niece, Lynn and husband, Donald Brown. Preceded in death by her son, Kevin Jones; parents, Zophar and Juanita Morse; brothers, Richard Morse, James Morse, John Morse, and Gene Morse; sisters, Willie Thomas, Boe Robinson, and Amelia Edge. Graveside Services will be held at Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA at 2:00PM Friday, June 24, 2022. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
And a resident of Pine passed away early Tuesday morning June 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was a graduate of Mount Hermon High School and longtime active member of Faith Tabernacle Apostolic Church. Doris taught classes at Faith Tabernacle Academy for many years, where she always loved serving the children. She was a prayer warrior that truly loved the Lord and her church family. Doris enjoyed traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains and was an excellent cook. Some of her family’s favorites were her gumbo, chili and spaghetti and meatballs. Doris adored her young grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished all the time they spent together.
Gerald E. Baham, born November 16, 1938, stepped into Glory on June 19, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Etta Jones Baham of Hammond; son, Kerry Baham and wife Kim of Tyler, Texas; daughter, Sherry Adams and husband Scott of Cibolo, Texas; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren; he is also survived by his sister, Helen Pittman of Kentwood; daughter-in-law, Melissa Barrios Baham of Ponchatoula. He is preceded in death by his son, Gary Baham; mother, Eula Botto; and sister, Elaine Stewart.
Wilmer was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in Albany, Louisiana and resided in Independence, Louisiana. Wilmer loved and adored his family. He was a Baptist Preacher for most of his adult life. He loved to spread the word of the Lord and did so in many different parishes of Louisiana and Mississippi. He was also a business agent of the Mill Wright at the Local 720. He also spent many years as a dairy farmer and strawberry farmer. Wilmer was a one-of-a-kind man, loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Nell Boykin Cook made her appearance in this world on September 24, 1954 in Los Angeles, California and finished off her trip around the sun on June 18, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Nell met all of life’s challenges with a smile full of sunshine, a stubborn streak of independence, and a sharp sense of humor that could make you laugh no matter how bad things may seem. There was a lot of laughter in those years ‘round and ‘round the sun. Laughter, good times, wild times, and so many friends that loved and cherished this tiny, funny, feisty, sweet-as-could-be little woman that was almost too good for this world. She spent nearly 40 years on her “little piece of heaven” – her beloved piece of land in Independence, Louisiana that she dubbed Sister’s Corner. She enjoyed the simple things in life – the warmth of the sunshine, the sound of the rain, the wild animals that would make an appearance around her house. She went out of her way to help others no matter how little she had at the time. If you were down, she immediately sensed it and would have you smiling and laughing in an instant. To have met her was a blessing that would stay with you your whole life. She will be missed beyond words.
Madeleine “Maddie” Christine Stallings passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her residence in Folsom, LA at the age of 66. She was born on December 22, 1955, in Stockholm, Sweden and resided in Metairie, LA for many years, before moving to Folsom, LA. Maddie was truly an intriguingly eclectic, intellectual person, who tried to live life to its fullest. She enjoyed gardening, her pets including everything in nature, traveling, flying, her family friends and grandchildren dearly. As a little girl, she grew up in Sweden and France before entering the United States. She attended Riverdale High School, then Delgado Community College, where she took classes in psychology. She later became certified in oriental massage therapy, and then took pilot lessons, all the while traveling to many places. She had strong faith in the powers above and studied theology, later becoming a servant to God, who was baptized just recently. Always with a smile on her face and fearless, “she knew how to have a good time”, anyone that knew her would say.
ALBANY, LA---The Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau and local filmmaker Paul Catalanotto worked to create a video, “Livingston Parish Unusual Times,” showcasing the strength and spirit of Livingston Parish during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. That video is now a Telly Award-winning piece, and officials are excited to...
William (Bill) Stanley French, age 81, passed away surrounded by family at St. Tammany Hospital on June 17, 2022. Bill was born to Hazel (Whisler) French/Dahlgren and John William French. Bill was raised in Clarion Iowa with his siblings Eleanor (deceased) and Doug (deceased). While obtaining his Ph.D. in Geophysics at Oregon State University, Bill worked as a babysitter for another graduate student who was a divorced/single woman with five children. He fell in love with this woman and her family and on February 20, 1968 he married Marilyn Esther Kastner and shortly after adopted all five children and they had another together: Bill, June Rowley (Lavon), Scott (Deceased)(Joyce), Tracy, Doug (Whitney) and Ed (Tiffany). We really never think of our family as largely adopted but in retrospect it is an extremely rare and amazing thing that Bill did and it is a great demonstration of his character. Bill (Grandpa) adored each of his eighteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and he is remembered and adored as an outstanding father and grandfather by all.
HAMMOND, La. – Four members of the Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team earned a spot on the 2022 Southland Conference All-Academic Teams, the league office announced Wednesday. Evan Keller and Rhett Rosevear earned first-team honors, while Will Kinzeler landed on the second team along with Gage Trahan. Keller led...
